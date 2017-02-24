Gov’t betrays advocates of Olympics – Momentum and opposition react to withdrawing bid

The government has betrayed those who supported a local referendum to be held on Budapest’s plan to host the 2024 Olympic Games by proposing the bid’s withdrawal, the civil Momentum Movement, the proponent of the referendum, said. “It is regrettable that the government has betrayed 266,000 people by withdrawing the bid.”

Green LMP said that Hungary would benefit from the withdrawal of the Olympic bid. Local lawmaker Antal Csárdi added, however, that it was unacceptable that the ruling Fidesz party had ignored the will of the people and was still not willing to call a referendum on the bid. Csárdi said that even if Budapest’s bid is withdrawn, the government would still have to account for the funds that had been spent on it. He said the government would have to take responsibility for “having wasted tens of billions” of forints on the bid.

Socialist leader Gyula Molnár accused the government of cowardice, saying the ruling Fidesz party was shrinking away from holding a referendum because it dreads being defeated. Molnár noted that the government had earlier dropped a contested ban on Sunday shopping and had thereby avoided holding a plebiscite. The opposition Együtt party has called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to repay all funds so far spent in connection with Budapest’s bid to host the 2024 Olympics to the central budget.