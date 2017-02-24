Gov’t office chief: second fence to be built along Serbian border

The government has decided to build a “secondary line of defence” along Hungary’s fence on its southern border with Serbia, János Lázár, government office chief told his weekly press briefing. Lázár argued that a “significant number” of illegal migrants could arrive in Hungary in 2017. The government will increase the budget of the interior ministry by 38 billion forints (123.5m) to facilitate the construction of the second barrier, he said. The government is planning to set up facilities to accommodate 400 migrants along the border, Lázár said, adding that later on asylum seekers currently in open or closed camps in the country, some 600 people, would also be sent back to the new facilities.

On another subject, Lázár said the national consultation on the five dangers facing Hungary announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier this week would begin in March. He noted that the government’s questions will focus on the EU’s “plan to ban Hungary’s retail utility price cuts”, illegal migration, European centralisation of tax regulation, Hungary’s “losing its right” to introduce job protection measures, as well as the accountability of organisations financed from abroad.