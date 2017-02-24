 
February 24th, 2017

Gov’t office chief: second fence to be built along Serbian border

By

The government has decided to build a “secondary line of defence” along Hungary’s fence on its southern border with Serbia, János Lázár, government office chief told his weekly press briefing. Lázár argued that a “significant number” of illegal migrants could arrive in Hungary in 2017. The government will increase the budget of the interior ministry by 38 billion forints (123.5m) to facilitate the construction of the second barrier, he said. The government is planning to set up facilities to accommodate 400 migrants along the border, Lázár said, adding that later on asylum seekers currently in open or closed camps in the country, some 600 people, would also be sent back to the new facilities.

On another subject, Lázár said the national consultation on the five dangers facing Hungary announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier this week would begin in March. He noted that the government’s questions will focus on the EU’s “plan to ban Hungary’s retail utility price cuts”, illegal migration, European centralisation of tax regulation, Hungary’s “losing its right” to introduce job protection measures, as well as the accountability of organisations financed from abroad.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • wolfi

    With the Olymic Games cancelled they obviously need other ways to channel all that money to their friends …

    PS and not too much OT:
    I’ve seen some statistics that Hungary has the highest number/proportion of asylum claims – what these don’t mention of course is the fact that all these people leave asap for the Liberal West!

  • A second fence…
    Well, I remember the Good Ol’ Time when this site was full of pro-Fidesz posts that claimed IF just a fence was built, with ‘Nato-standard razor-wire’ then Fidesz would have no problem – but what happened?

    With this ‘not possible to penetrate’ type of fence, that Fidesz has built originally, still 150 or so refugees manages to come through EVERY day…What Did We Say?

    Two lines, will demand three lines, will demand double height, as high as the Spanish enclaves in North-Africa, but still refugees makes it over.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.