 
February 24th, 2017

HR minister: Gulag survivors to receive big pension increase

By

Survivors of the ordeals of the Gulag are to receive a 60 percent pension hike, the minister of human resources and chairman of the Gulag Remembrance Committee said. Speaking at the closing event of the remembrance year of the victims of Gulag in Hercegkút, in north-eastern Hungary, Balog said that sadly fewer and fewer people would benefit from the measure, but the terrible atrocities should always be remembered. The remembrance year commemorating the deportation of almost 800,000 Hungarians to forced labour in the Soviet Union was launched in 2015 and has been prolonged till February 25 this year.

