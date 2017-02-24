LMP to initiate referendum on Paks atomic plant expansion

The green LMP party said it would initiate a national referendum on the upgrade of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant in Paks. The party will soon submit its referendum question to the National Election Committee for certification, LMP co-leader Bernadett Szél told a press conference. She said the new Momentum Movement’s signature drive for a referendum it had initiated on Budapest’s bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics had proved that the Hungarian people would not allow the government to make certain decisions over their heads. Szél said the Paks upgrade needed to be put to a referendum because it was an even riskier endeavour than staging an Olympics.

LMP’s referendum question reads: Do you agree that nuclear power plants with greater electricity generating capacity than that of the nuclear power blocks currently operating in the country should not be made operational in Hungary?

Szél said her party would use “any peaceful means necessary” to block the Paks investment. Asked to comment on an earlier referendum initiative submitted in connection with the project by Dialogue party MEP Benedek Jávor that had been turned down by the National Election Office on the ground that a referendum cannot be held in connection with issues governed by international accords, Szél said LMP would do everything it can to make sure their question passes. She said the question they are preparing to submit would only be the first step, adding that if it is rejected, the party would keep submitting referendum questions until one is approved.