 
February 27th, 2017

Human Rights Watch – Hungary: Draft Law Tramples Asylum Seekers’ Rights

By

A draft bill proposed by the Hungarian government would allow the authorities to automatically detain asylum seekers in transit zones and to summarily return asylum seekers to the Serbian border from anywhere in Hungary. The European Commission should not stand by while Hungary makes a mockery of the right to seek asylum

