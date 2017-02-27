A draft bill proposed by the Hungarian government would allow the authorities to automatically detain asylum seekers in transit zones and to summarily return asylum seekers to the Serbian border from anywhere in Hungary. The European Commission should not stand by while Hungary makes a mockery of the right to seek asylum
Human Rights Watch – Hungary: Draft Law Tramples Asylum Seekers’ Rights
- Tweet
-
-
-
- Comment
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.