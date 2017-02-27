LMP: referendum on Paks expansion is a must

A referendum concerning a planned upgrade of Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant is “not just an opportunity but a must”, according to the green LMP party. Antal Csárdi, LMP’s member in Budapest’s municipal assembly, told MTI that “the Paks upgrade is an even more serious issue than (Budapest’s) Olympic bid” because it also concerns the country’s sovereignty, let alone environmental and health risks. “People have the right to decide if they want to see Hungary once again depending on Russia,” Csárdi said. Csárdi said his party would submit the referendum initiative to the National Election Office next week.