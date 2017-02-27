Orbán: crimes of Communism “still excused by many in West”

Many people in the West “still find excuses for the crimes of communism today”, while the EU is “reluctant to expressly condemn them”, the prime minister told a commemoration marking the day of the victims of communism. It is rarely mentioned these days that communism, similarly to national socialism, came to exist in the 20th century as “an ideological product of the West,” Viktor Orbán said in Budapest’s Rákoskeresztúr cemetery. But then that ideology was forced to become “owned by us, central Europeans” in practice whereas it remained only an ideology for the West, Orbán insisted.

He criticised the EU for what he sees as the community’s failure to expressly condemn the crimes of communism “for which sympathies or affiliation with the political left cannot serve either as an excuse or as an explanation”. He said that while crimes of Nazism had been condemned by an international military tribunal, the crimes of communism have never been as strictly penalised by any representative bodies “of the free world” after that regime’s collapse. “It is not by accident that Europe still has a bad conscience when it comes to addressing this issue,” said Orbán, adding that “we in central Europe still remember what tyranny is like”.