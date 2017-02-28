Budapest Business Journal: ‘Space center,’ glass bridge planned in northeast

The Hungarian government has decided to build a “space center” in Gyulaháza, northeast Hungary, birthplace of the countryʼs only astronaut Bertalan Farkas, for HUF 3 billion, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported today, citing the official gazette Magyar Közlöny. (…)

The town of 2,000 inhabitants already sports a statue of Soviet space pioneer Yuri Gagarin and a space exhibition.