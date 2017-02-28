 
February 28th, 2017

Együtt supports Majtényi’s candidacy for being President of Hungary

By

The Együtt party supports the presidential candidacy of former ombudsman László Majtényi, party leader Péter Juhász said after talks between the board and the candidate. It is of paramount importance to present a candidate who can truly play a role in the system of checks and balances, Juhász said in a joint press conference with Majtényi, adding that the two Együtt lawmakers in parliament are ready to vote for him. Majtényi, whose candidacy is also supported by the Socialists and the Democratic Coalition, said that the judiciary aspects of his programme are in complete accord with Együtt’s approach.

They both envision a parliamentary democracy in Hungary in which the ruling party can be defeated by democratic means and citizens’ rights are protected by independent authorities, with ruling and opposition parties getting the same publicity, he said. In “the fourth republic”, priorities would involve fighting corruption and poverty and promoting sustainable development in order to protect future generations, Majtényi said.

