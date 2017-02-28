Hungary’s governing party is cranking up the heat on non-governmental organisations. With its tight grip on parliament and having undermined the courts and the media, the Fidesz party government doesn’t like being held to account by pesky independent groups. Fidesz is a prime example of the danger of a type of populism that results in a government attacking basic European values like a free civil society. The 27 February hearing in the European Parliament’s committee for civil liberties, justice and home a
EU Observer: Hungary should be ringing alarm bells in Brussels
- Tweet
-
-
-
- Comment
Share
Olympics: Budapest approves withdrawal of 2024 bid – Times of India
-
Head of Fiscal Council: no “election budget” expected in 2018
-
Socialist leader: opposition’s cooperation exemplary in nominating presidential candidate [1]
-
Head of parliament foreign affairs committee: Visegrád 4 support “united Europe” [1]
-
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.