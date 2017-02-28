 
February 28th, 2017

EUobserver: Hungary rejects criticism of NGO crackdown

The Hungarian government continues to label organisations like Amnesty International as “political agents” in a move civil society says is part of a plan to intimidate dissenting voices.(…)
Hungary has drawn criticism from human rights defenders who say its migration and asylum policies, border crackdowns, and restrictions on media are part of a broader authoritarian trend.

