The Hungarian government continues to label organisations like Amnesty International as “political agents” in a move civil society says is part of a plan to intimidate dissenting voices.(…)
Hungary has drawn criticism from human rights defenders who say its migration and asylum policies, border crackdowns, and restrictions on media are part of a broader authoritarian trend.
EUobserver: Hungary rejects criticism of NGO crackdown
