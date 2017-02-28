European Parliament hearing on state of democracy and fundamental rights in Hungary

The European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) held a debate concerning the state of democracy and fundamental rights in Hungary. Justice Minister László Trócsányi, representing the Hungarian government, told the hearing that Hungary “welcomes the participation of civil society in resolving the challenges facing Europe” but their role “should be differentiated from the role of governments since the latter have the strongest legitimacy”. The government is “open to dialogue and a number of issues have already been successfully concluded based on a constructive approach”, he insisted.

Representatives of the Center for Fundamental Rights, Amnesty International, the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (TASZ) and the Hungarian Helsinki Committee were also among participants at the hearing. Some rights groups were critical of what they called the Hungarian government’s restrictions of basic rights while one argued that democracy and the separation of powers were working well in Hungary. Miklós Szánthó of the Center for Fundamental Rights claimed that besides the “proper functioning of democracy and its institutions”, the media was becoming “more balanced” after having been “dominated by the liberal media.”

Stefánia Kapronczay, the co-leader of Hungarian rights NGO TASZ, said there were very few media left in Hungary that can be considered independent. She said that recently a number of media companies have ended up in the hands of businesspeople with close ties to the government. Amnesty International researcher Tódor Gárdos regretted the erosion of human rights guarantees, a lack of democratic debates and the harassment and surveillance of civil organisations.