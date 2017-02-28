Hungarian short film Sing wins Academy Award

Sing’ (Mindenki in Hungarian) by Kristóf Deák has won an Academy Award in the category of Live Action Shorts, it was announced in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Set in the early 1990s and inspired by a true story, Sing explores student-teacher relationship through the story of a young girl, who gets into the award-winning choir in her new school. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán congratulated the makers on his Facebook page, noting this was the second year in a row that Hungarian films were awarded. László Nemes Jeles’s Son of Saul received the Award for Best Foreign Language Film of 2016