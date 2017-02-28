Liberal Party calls on Orbán to provide partial access to communist era informer files

Files on secret service informants of Hungary’s communist era should be opened up, at the very least to the targets of informants without the redaction of names, the Liberal Party leader said. Gábor Fodor said that while Prime Minister Viktor Orbán essentially blames Western Europe” for the crimes of communism,“he is doing everything he can to restrict freedoms in his own country. The issue of the secret files has long poisoned the atmosphere in Hungary, Fodor said, adding that the right-wing governments have not gone to any great effort to resolve them.