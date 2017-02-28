Orbán receives Erdoğan confidante, Turkish oligarch in stadium he had built in his hometown

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met Adnan Polat, a Turkish oligarch and one of the main supporters of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Felcsút earlier this month. Orbán’s press officer refused to give information on the “private visit”, even though Polat is a key figure in the business relations of the two countries, and he is also involved in the property deals of Orbán’s son-in-law, writes 444.hu.

Orbán and Polat , one of the richest businessmen in Turkey, were photographed by tabloid Bors on the top of the stadium of the prime minister’s hometown before a football game. Polat operates Hungary’s trading houses in Turkey, for which he got over HUF 1 billion from the Hungarian National Trading House. One of these trading houses in Turkey is run by Balázs Szeghalmi, the nephew of the prime minister’s wife.

Polat is also involved in the property deals of István Tiborcz, Orbán’s son-in-law. He is the partner of Tiborcz’s satellite companies, which buy castles all over Hungary, and their joint company bought the Postabank Palace in the centre Budapest last year, only to sell it to Saudi businessman Gaith Pharaon, wanted by the FBI.

In the light of all these it is rather odd that the Prime Minister’s Press Office refused to give any information to Bors, as press officer Bertalan Havasi sated that he “may not give any information on Viktor Orbán’s private programmes.”