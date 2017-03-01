 
March 1st, 2017

Head of parliament foreign affairs committee: Visegrád 4 support “united Europe”

By

While strengthening cooperation among themselves, the Visegrad Four should also support the concept of a united Europe to counter recent attacks by eurosceptics and the advocates of a “deeper” Europe, head of the Hungarian parliament’s foreign affairs committee Zsolt Németh said after meeting his Czech, Polish and Slovak counterparts in Warsaw. Németh said the Hungarian presidency will focus on a programme of four points (“V4 connects”).

The first is the need to strengthen a sense of cohesion within the Visegrad Four, with the member states retaining their commitment to a united EU simultaneously, he said. One tool to do this is to reinvigorate the parliamentary aspect of the alliance, “even by revisiting the concept of the Visegrad Assembly”, he said. The second point of focus is to maintain the competitiveness of the region, “and to avoid that our competitive advantage, and with it the EU’s competitiveness, be curbed under the pretext of a social union”, he said.

Security will be the third priority of the Hungarian presidency, with an aim to achieve progress in a European defence union. “The member states will have to make suggestions as to their own defence capacity”, he said, citing Poland where 2% of GDP goes towards defence funding. The V4 should cooperate in the area of the defence industry too, he added. The V4 “connecting the EU with its neighbours” would be the fourth point of focus, he said, citing the November 2016 Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels and the concept that the V4 should support the integration of the Balkan countries, “especially in view of the fact that some worrying tendencies in Turkey, Russia and the EU create serious problems in the region”, he said.

  • In the brain of the Hungarian parliament’s foreign affairs committee head, Zsolt Németh, “the concept of a united Europe to counter recent attacks by eurosceptics and the advocates of a “deeper” Europe” – just means the V4 are given money to burn on their private consumption, while not adhering to the rules of democracy Fidesz/Pis was expected to follow.

    It is telling that while speaking about a ‘united Europe’, Zoli wants to divide the V4-countries from the West, while still pushing for the Balkan-countries to join. The latter may not happen if the West does not pay up a lot of money, but especially Hungary will not want to be part of sharing that burden.

    These are desperate attempts, not so popular among the other three members of V4, where Whorban/Fidesz is seen as a trouble-maker, even by the PiS in Poland, then for the Poles the Weimar Triangle is much more important, than this Hungarian kindergarten.

    On the other hand – Austria’s Whorban wants to join V4, so that would recreate the old Habsburg Empire (in spe) and the Poles could leave for the Weimar Triangle and some essential business, while Fidesz thinks it will revert Trianon, with Austrias help in the new V4/Habsburg, including Good Ol’ Balkan…

