Orbán: Hungary needs “competitiveness turnaround”, “ethnic homogeneity” of workers

The prime minister, economy minister and central bank governor all stressed the importance of improving Hungary’s competitiveness at an event organised by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK). Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that in the next couple of years the country’s economic growth must remain in the range of 3-5%, and after 2020 it would have to exceed 5%. “We have to stick to the path we are on,” he said, adding that a turnaround in competitiveness would have to be implemented. For this to happen, the economy must be protected from “threatening dangers” that are posed by the EU when it comes to the tax system and support for job creation, he said.

Orbán said that he did not support the idea of tackling Hungary’s shortage of skilled workers by adopting a guest-worker scheme. He said he had reservations about any kind of scheme to employ guest workers. Foreign workers should only be employed on a case-by-case basis and for a predetermined period, he said, adding that he did not want the country to drift towards the point whereby only foreigners carry out low-skilled jobs. From the point of view of the “national strategy”, as well as “ethnic homogeneity”, such a state of affairs would not be desirable, he added.

He also criticised the concept of a basic income, saying that such a programme would be “completely inconceivable” given the country’s characteristics and pursuit of “work-based competitiveness”. He also argued that introducing such a concept “is not such an easy question” because of “complicated” ethnic relations in the country.

If Hungary’s economy is to avoid the growth trap of mid-field developed countries it must get serious about its competitiveness, György Matolcsy, the central bank’s governor, said. For this to happen there must be a further reduction in income tax with a view to creating jobs and stimulating knowledge capital. Economy Minister Mihály Varga said this year the economy is expected to grow by above 4%, a rate in the 3-5% “catch-up range” which has not been seen for the past 13-14 years. External assessments of the country are improving, he said, noting that all three major ratings agencies had put Hungary in their recommended categories.