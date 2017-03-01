Poll tips gov’t office chief Lázár or “unknown young person” as favored Orbán successor

Most of the respondents of a poll carried out by an economist are waiting for an “unknown young person” to emerge as the Hungarian right wing’s new leader in the unlikely event of Viktor Orbán’s retirement. Government office chief János Lázár was the most popular among the already identifiable options, reports hvg.hu.

The poll was administered by economist Péter Naszádos on a representative sample of 1000 respondents. 25.1 % of the respondents preferred an “unknown young person” to succeeded Orbán at the head of the right wing, should he choose to retire. Among the other options, János Lázár was by far the most popular as he was chosen by 13.2%. The government office chief was followed by economy minister Mihály Varga (5.6%) and Jobbik party leader Gábor Vona (5.2%). Lázár probably came out on top because he is relatively popular among Jobbik supporters, while Vona was hardly chosen by any of the Fidesz camp.