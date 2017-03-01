Socialist leader: opposition’s cooperation exemplary in nominating presidential candidate

Socialist leader Gyula Molnár and László Majtényi, the left-wing parties’ candidate for president of the republic, have called the “democratic” parties’ united support for the cause exemplary. Majtényi, who will challenge incumbent president János Áder this spring, is backed by the Socialists, the Democratic Coalition, Együtt, LMP, Dialogue and the Liberals. Áder himself has been nominated for another five-year term by governing Fidesz-KDNP

This “historic alliance” is a first step for the opposition parties in setting aside controversies to promote the common goal, victory in the 2018 general election, Molnár told reporters in Győr. He added that the president should not be elected along party lines, and called Majtényi a candidate with whom the Socialists could work together for the fourth republic.

László Majtényi called cooperation among the promoters of constitutional democracy a major success. He expressed hope that he would obtain recommendations from 40 MPs, a fifth of all, which is a precondition for nomination. Majtényi said his programme will envisage creating a system in which independent organisations protect the rights of citizens, including their right to a free vote, efforts are made to clamp down on corruption and eliminate poverty, and support for sustainable development is a priority, he said.