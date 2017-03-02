 
March 2nd, 2017

Defence committee approves tightening asylum rules, extending “state of emergency”

By

Parliament’s defence and law enforcement committee approved a draft amendment that would ban asylum-seekers from entering Hungary until their case has been ruled on and the extension of the state of emergency related to mass migration. Speaking after a meeting of the defence committee, Lajos Kósa, the committee’s chairman, told a news conference that the amendment proposal on the tightening of asylum regulations was in “full compliance with the European Union’s Schengen and Dublin agreements”, adding that if passed by parliament, it would “close all loopholes in the current asylum system” he said “migrants had been exploiting”.

Tamás Harangozó, the committee’s Socialist deputy chairman, said it was cynical and hypocritical of the government to cite public security as the reason for tightening asylum regulations and prolonging the state of emergency, arguing that Ghaith Pharaon, a now deceased Saudi businessman who had been wanted by the US for allegedly financing terrorism, had been granted a Schengen visa by Hungary. Harangozó also argued that Hungary’s visa centre in Moscow had allegedly issued visas to some 4,000 Russian citizens without proper checks and that Hungarian authorities in Ukraine had granted visas to thousands of people who would have been ineligible for them.

