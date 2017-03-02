 
March 2nd, 2017

Democratic Coalition to sue football academies over tax rebate spending

By

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party on Wednesday said it would take legal action against thirty Hungarian football academies to gain access to information on how they spend money acquired through tax rebates. DK has already won a similar lawsuit against the Foundation for Felcsút Youth Football Development, the foundation behind the Puskás Football Academy, László Varju, the party’s deputy leader, said in a statement. Within a few weeks it will be made clear how the club had spent the billions of forints worth of tax refunds it had received, he said, adding that the new lawsuits DK was preparing to launch would play a significant role in making Fidesz accountable for the tax relief system “functioning as a hotbed for corruption”.

Fidesz-KDNP wants to extend Hungary’s current tax-relief system, but DK will ask the European Commission to reject this. Monies flowing into football academies through tax refunds should be used to upgrade hospitals and raise the wages of health-care workers instead, Varju stated.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.