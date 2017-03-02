Democratic Coalition to sue football academies over tax rebate spending

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party on Wednesday said it would take legal action against thirty Hungarian football academies to gain access to information on how they spend money acquired through tax rebates. DK has already won a similar lawsuit against the Foundation for Felcsút Youth Football Development, the foundation behind the Puskás Football Academy, László Varju, the party’s deputy leader, said in a statement. Within a few weeks it will be made clear how the club had spent the billions of forints worth of tax refunds it had received, he said, adding that the new lawsuits DK was preparing to launch would play a significant role in making Fidesz accountable for the tax relief system “functioning as a hotbed for corruption”.

Fidesz-KDNP wants to extend Hungary’s current tax-relief system, but DK will ask the European Commission to reject this. Monies flowing into football academies through tax refunds should be used to upgrade hospitals and raise the wages of health-care workers instead, Varju stated.