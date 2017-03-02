Gov’t plans to rewrite rules for on auctioning repossessed homes as eviction moratorium expires

Hungary’s government plans to rewrite the rules for auctioning repossessed homes to ensure they are sold at the full market price in the first year of the process and 90% in the second, daily Magyar Idők said. Repossessed homes may be sold for 70% of market price under current conditions. The new Rules are expected to affect 130,000 Hungarians whose homes have been repossessed.

Last year, more than 1,700 repossessed homes were auctioned in Hungary, up from over 600 in 2015, György Schadl, the head of the Bailiffs Office of the Hungarian Court, told the paper. The winter moratorium on evictions from repossessed homes ends on March 1. Last year, evictions took place at around 3,500 repossessed homes. About one third of them were forcible evictions.