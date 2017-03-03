 
March 3rd, 2017

Dialogue party to initiate referendum on Paks expansion as well

The Dialogue party will initiate a referendum on the expansion of the Paks nuclear power station, party MEP Benedek Jávor said, one day after green LMP submitted its questions for a referendum on the same subject. Dialogue will launch a campaign to have the government and parliament review the national energy strategy, he said. The planned referendum question reads: “Do you agree that parliament should amend the National Energy Strategy to give preference to the utilisation of renewable energy and the improvement of energy efficiency as against nuclear energy use?”

Jávor said he had previously tried to submit two referendum questions but those were rejected on the ground that the referendum would interfere with Hungary’ international obligations. The current question, however, will concern Hungarian legislation, so it will not be possible to cite international obligations as an obstacle, he added. Noting that LMP has also submitted questions for a referendum, he said the more questions are submitted to the National Election Office, the better, because chances will grow that one goes through. If LMP’s question is approved, Dialogue will support it, he added.

