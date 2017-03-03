Gov’t office chief: Visegrád 4 agreed on jouint communiqué on “EU’s future”

Government office chief János Lázár noted at a weekly press briefing that the Visegrad Four countries had adopted a joint position concerning the “future of the European Union” at a summit in Warsaw earlier in the day. An EU summit held in Rome on March 25, on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, will be the venue for discussions concerning the future of Europe, he said, adding that the V4 countries will stress the need for strong nation states. The V4 also held consultations on 2020 budgetary issues. The Hungarian government is making special preparations to discuss the budget and will join Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in lobbying in this area, Lázár said.

The V4 will also jointly ask the European Commission for consumer protection measures. They want retailers to be obliged to inform consumers about the quality of the products they sell here and whether the quality differs in Hungary from supplies to western Europe, he said. Hungary objects to being disadvantaged and discriminated against, Lázár said. Large multinationals have been flooding central and eastern Europe with “food-industry rubbish”, he added.