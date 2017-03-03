Jobbik calls for new development strategy for Central-Eastern Europe

Some recent developments have demonstrated that the European Union’s development policy favours western Europe against east-central Europe, so the latter region needs a new development policy, radical nationalist Jobbik said. Günther Oettinger, the German politician who serves as European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources, recently told a German paper that the reason the EU would not punish Poland and Hungary by withdrawing development funds is because the latter imply major orders for German businesses, deputy group leader Márton Gyöngyösi said.

Oettinger’s statement proves that Jobbik’s suspicion has been well-founded and the balance of Hungary’s EU accession was far less positive as successive governments and the West have claimed, Gyöngyösi said, accusing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of indifference to the issue and his government of “silently assisting the system,” he added. Within the next fortnight, Jobbik plans to launch an initiative for a European wage union, which would truly help east-central Europe close the gap with the rest of the EU, he said.