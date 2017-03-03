 
March 3rd, 2017

Parliament to elect next President of Hungary on March 13

The national assembly will elect Hungary’s next president in a vote on March 13, according to the website of the house speaker. The Fidesz-KDNP alliance has nominated János Áder, the incumbent president, for the next five-year term, most of the opposition has put forward constitutional scholar and former data protection commissioner László Majtényi. The president will be selected in a secret ballot in a single round if one of the candidates garners two thirds of the vote. Otherwise a second round will be held in which a simple majority will decide.

