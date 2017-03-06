Euractiv: The V4 will never agree on Russia

It would be hard to find a political issue that divides the Visegrád group more than their opinion of the Putin regime. EurActiv Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland, and Budapest’s Political Capital, report.

While the relationship between NATO and the Russian Federation is tenser than it has ever been since the end of the Cold War, and the V4 decided to send 150 soldiers apiece to the Russian border, which constitutes NATO’s eastern flank, members of the group differ widely on their approach to the Kremlin.