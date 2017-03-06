It would be hard to find a political issue that divides the Visegrád group more than their opinion of the Putin regime. EurActiv Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland, and Budapest’s Political Capital, report.
While the relationship between NATO and the Russian Federation is tenser than it has ever been since the end of the Cold War, and the V4 decided to send 150 soldiers apiece to the Russian border, which constitutes NATO’s eastern flank, members of the group differ widely on their approach to the Kremlin.
Euractiv: The V4 will never agree on Russia
- Tweet
-
-
-
- Comment [1]
Share
European Commission Green-Lights State Aid To Hungary’s Paks II Nuclear Upgrade Project – Hungary Today [1]
-
Independent: Hungarian border guards ‘taking selfies with beaten migrants’ as crackdown against refugees intensifies [3]
-
US State Dept: handling of migrants, asylum seekers Hungary’s biggest in human rights practices
-
Gyurcsány: left wing parties should run single joint candidate in each constituency in 2018 [2]
-
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
-
CarpathianViking