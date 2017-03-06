Gyurcsány: left wing parties should run single joint candidate in each constituency in 2018

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party proposes that the left-wing parties should run a single joint candidate in every constituency in next year’s parliamentary election. Party leader Ferenc Gyurcsány said at DK’s party congress over the weekend that they acknowledge that the Socialist Party will run its own party list led by László Botka. Nevertheless, “there may be many flags but there is a single camp,” so a single individual candidate must run in every constituency, Gyurcsány said.

He said the left-wing parties must work together to create a well-organised strong democratic force opposing the government, “one that shows the power of unity as well as its own colourful internal world”. He said next year’s election would be “life-changing” and would decide whether the country would continue on the “path of deterioration” or start flourishing instead. Gyurcsány was re-elected as DK’s leader two weeks ago.