Independent: Hungarian border guards ‘taking selfies with beaten migrants’ as crackdown against refugees intensifies

“When they beat us, they were laughing with each other. The policemen, when they beat us, they are taking selfies with us.”

This account given by Shahid Khan, a Pakistani asylum seeker, is among countless reports of abuse by police guarding Hungary’s heavily reinforced borders(…)

Humanitarian organisations say the treatment has become a feature of Hungary’s policy on refugees, with warnings from the United Nations falling on deaf ears in the country’s right-wing government.