 
March 6th, 2017

Independent: Hungarian border guards ‘taking selfies with beaten migrants’ as crackdown against refugees intensifies

“When they beat us, they were laughing with each other. The policemen, when they beat us, they are taking selfies with us.” 
This account given by Shahid Khan, a Pakistani asylum seeker, is among countless reports of abuse by police guarding Hungary’s heavily reinforced borders(…)

Humanitarian organisations say the treatment has become a feature of Hungary’s policy on refugees, with warnings from the United Nations falling on deaf ears in the country’s right-wing government.

Source: Hungarian border guards ‘taking selfies with beaten migrants’ as crackdown against refugees intensifies

  • What ordinary citizens in Hungary should worry about, regardless if they applaud these Police Officers abuse or not, is that one day they will meet one of these brutalized Police Officers and will be treated accordingly.
    Brutality is nothing that is switched on and off, it is though easy to switch on, given the working-culture for these Officers, but very, very hard to get rid off.

    • wolfi

      And one should remember that the image of Hungarian police is already very low.

  • Illiberal Hungary

    Fake news! None of this is true, they are writing lies and propaganda against Hungary.

