 
March 7th, 2017

Direkt36: Leaked documents expose Hungarian oil company CEO’s controversial role in an EU programme

The criticized projects are related to one of Hungary’s most influential businessmen, Zsolt Hernádi, the president and CEO of the partly state-owned Hungarian oil company, Mol. Hernádi owns one of the fund manager companies that provide investments through the scheme known as the Jeremie programme. Jeremie’s aim is to support innovative start-ups in less developed regions but some of the projects supported by Hernádi’s fund did not meet these criteria, the MFB official noted.

