EU-funded Roma employment scheme shuttered after irregularities uncovered

The National Roma Self-Government’s employment cooperative called Bridge to the World of Work was disbanded after being accused of spending HUF 1.5 billion of EU funding irregularly, reports 444.hu.

The cooperative was formerly lead by prime ministerial commissioner Flórián Farkas (pictured above with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán), who is also a former chairman of the National Roma Self-Government (ÖRO). Most of the missing money was compensated by the government in last December, even though Human Resources Ministry state secretary Bence Rétvári could not give a proper explanation why they did so.

The present leader of Bridge to the World of Work confirmed the news of the disbanding. ORÖ passed a decision in a general meeting last year that the offices purchased for over market prices in Budapest and several other cities, which were unfit to be used for the goals of the employment project, were to be handed over to the cooperative. Bridge to the World of Work only functioned nominally in the last couple of years, even though it was supposed to provide several thousand (mostly Roma) people with the necessary skills for finding employment.

Flórián Farkas was not removed from his position of prime ministerial commissioner for Roma affairs, and the government does not intend to investigate the possible fraud that led to the disappearance of the EU funding.