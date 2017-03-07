 
March 7th, 2017

EU-funded Roma employment scheme shuttered after irregularities uncovered

By

The National Roma Self-Government’s employment cooperative called Bridge to the World of Work was disbanded after being accused of spending HUF 1.5 billion of EU funding irregularly, reports 444.hu.

The cooperative was formerly lead by prime ministerial commissioner Flórián Farkas (pictured above with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán), who is also a former chairman of the National Roma Self-Government (ÖRO). Most of the missing money was compensated by the government in last December, even though Human Resources Ministry state secretary Bence Rétvári could not give a proper explanation why they did so.

The present leader of Bridge to the World of Work confirmed the news of the disbanding. ORÖ passed a decision in a general meeting last year that the offices purchased for over market prices in Budapest and several other cities, which were unfit to be used for the goals of the employment project, were to be handed over to the cooperative. Bridge to the World of Work only functioned nominally in the last couple of years, even though it was supposed to provide several thousand (mostly Roma) people with the necessary skills for finding employment.

Flórián Farkas was not removed from his position of prime ministerial commissioner for Roma affairs, and the government does not intend to investigate the possible fraud that led to the disappearance of the EU funding.

Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    “Florian Farkas was not removed from his position of prime ministerial
    commissioner for Roma affairs, and the government does not intend to
    investigate the possible fraud that led to the disappearance of the EU
    funding.”

    Florian “Fidesznik” Farkas is a valuable member of the Orban family. We will of course never know who stole the hundreds of millions, but Farkas is as innocent as Andy Vajna or Lorinc Meszaros – he would not even consider to misplace one forint of hardworking Hungarians.

    • National Hiphop

      Flóri is a valuable asset for the Party, as he is even shorter as the Bonsai Caesar. Therefore his position is totally secure, even if those few hundred millions mysteriously went missing.

  • Illiberal Hungary

    This is what I like to see! Peaceful coexistence and cooperation!

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.