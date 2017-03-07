 
March 7th, 2017

Gov’t insists on retail electricity prices regulated by member states in EU

By

Hungary insists that retail electricity prices should continue to be regulated by the member states rather than at EU level, the national development ministry’s state secretary for energy affairs said. This approach, backed by several EU member states, goes against Brussels’ position, András Aradszki said. Regulation by member states does not disturb the electricity market and is not in conflict with the EU treaties and the energy union. Competition should be maintained in the wholesale market and not among retail consumers, he said. The energy union would put an end to the regulation of retail electricity prices by member states but the states would still be responsible for maintaining supplies, he added.

The Hungarian government disagrees with the plan and several member states, such as France and Slovakia, have also raised objections against a drastic and quick change. Between 2010 and 2015, retail electricity prices grew in all member states where they were regulated by the market, Aradszki said. The retail price of electricity in Hungary is among the lowest in Europe, he added. It is another reason for concern that Brussels plans to restrict the right to choose the energy-mix. Different low-carbon energy production methods are “not treated equally”, with greater allowances granted for “renewable energy than for nuclear energy”, he said.

  • Different low-carbon energy production methods are “not treated equally”, with greater allowances granted for “renewable energy than for nuclear energy”, he said

    Yes, here we have Fidesz’ problem, then they have built the whole PAKS2-scam with keeping up the electricity price, just so they can justify their nuclear power.

    When will Fidesz ever calculate in the cost of storing radioactive material for thousands of years?
    And the cost of pulling down radioactive reactors, when they are no longer in use?
    When Fidesz has added in that cost in today’s electricity price, they can make those statements about favouring renewables…especially as 2017 is the year when renewable electricity production will be the cheapest form of creating electricity…while Fidesz is starting to build PAKS2…

    • roderickbeck

      Nuclear power offers huge advantages over green power. It facilitates
      bringing down per capita CO2 emissions. France has much lower per capita
      CO2 emissions than either Germany or Denmark. In 2013, the latest year
      for which data is available, German CO2 emissions were twice the French
      level on a per capita basis.

      What Fidesz did wrong was to have a
      closed auction. It should have been open and transparent with no
      restrictions on participants.

      The World Ban estimates per capita
      CO2 emissions by country. The best performances by developed European
      countries are France, Sweden, and Switzerland. Each country gets at
      least a third of power from nuclear.
      http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/EN.ATM.CO2E.PC

      • The German equation is skewed by their Eastern, former Communist, part where the legacy of coal-fueled plants for heat and electricity is big, like in Poland and Czechia.

        Plus add their extensive network of high-speed Autobahn which is a rather big part of this also.

        The cost for nuclear power is political, then economically it will never be possible to calculate it or make a profit. Same thing with Nordic Hydro Power that destroyed pristine areas for centuries . How do you calculate the financial cost of that?
        You do not.

        Renewables are easier to calculate and actually if we look at developing countries 2017 is the time when solar generated electricity will be the cheapest to produce compared to coal, wind and hydro. And nobody wants these countries go nuclear…

        The reason for this happening 2017 and not as planned 2040 is that the Chinese Communist Party has understood that there will be a (new) revolution in China if they do not fix the polluted air and water. This political drive has put enormous pressure on the technology and production cost of solar produced electricity, which even we in the EU may use.
        This is a disruptive development, that even economists will have to adjust to, a few years too late of course, but what is new there…?

        • roderickbeck

          The cost of nuclear power including storage is probably less than trying to build a 100% renewable power system. The cost of the latter is enormous because Germany is ill-suited for wind and solar power and it would require huge storage facilities. A German solar farm operates 12% of capacity per annum. That is all. What a boondoggle.

          It is not so difficult and expensive to place the small amounts of long lasting radioactive wastes in salt mines.

          Virtually all the top notch physicists who have looked at this issue have concluded that nuclear power is part of the solution.

          PS: China is building a lot more nuclear power plants than solar. They are smart enough to now that solar panels are cheap trick. Not a real solution.

    • roderickbeck

      German green power gets huge subsidies far beyond any thing the nuclear power industry. The former subsidies make the price of German electricity the highest in Europe.

