 
March 7th, 2017

Opposition candidate Majtényi secures parliamentary support for presidential candidacy

By

László Majtényi, presidential candidate of the opposition parties, has secured the support of 43 lawmakers, sufficient for his candidacy, the co-leader of the Dialogue party announced. Tímea Szabó spoke highly of Majtényi, who is a law scholar and Hungary’s former data protection ombudsman, and said that he was committed to eliminating corruption and would promote democracy and the rule of law. Majtényi’s programme, Szabó said, also includes fighting poverty and eliminating inequality. Concerning his programme, Majtényi said that “it is time to get rid of selfishness; the selfishness of those in power against the powerless, the rich against the poor, the healthy against the sick, today’s people against future generations or that of men against women”.

