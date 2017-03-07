“Strangled”, a film based on the real story of a murder in post-1956 Hungary, won Best Feature Film at the closing gala of the Hungarian Film Week on Sunday. The film is based on the story of the bloody murder of a woman in 1957 and the investigation obstructed by the Communist regime in post revolution Hungary. Director Árpád Sopsits’ film won awards in nine categories, including Best Leading Actress for Zsófia Szamosi who also appears in Oscar-winning short film “Sing”. “Sing” was awarded Best Short Film at the Hungarian Film Week, too.
Strangled awarded best feature film, Sing best short at Hungarian Film Week
