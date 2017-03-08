Economy minister: gov’t may need to double Paks expansion cost from this year’s budget

Almost 100 billion forints (EUR 32.3 million) is allocated in this year’s budget to prepare for the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant, but the European Commission’s recent approval of the project could raise costs, Economy Minister Mihály Varga said. Government office chief János Lázár believes spending on preparations for the upgrade could come to about 200 billion forints this year, Varga said. If these costs materialise, the government will have to tap budget reserves or call down the Russian credit for the project. The government will use domestic resources to cover the costs as long as they are available, he said.

In related news, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss issues around the planned upgrade on Tuesday, the prime minister’s press office told MTI. The call came in the wake of the European Commission’s giving the green light to the upgrade project on Monday. Putin and Orbán welcomed the EC decision, which has “removed obstacles from adding two new blocks to Hungary’s Paks Nuclear Plant, involving Russian state company Rosatom,” kremlin. ru , Putin’s official site said.