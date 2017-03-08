Gov’t official: gender wage gap narrows in Hungary

The disparity of wages earned by men and women in Hungary has narrowed “dramatically”, a government official has said. According to a Eurostat survey, the gap of 20% in 2012 narrowed to 14% by 2015, Piroska Szalai, an economy ministry advisor, told public television. She also noted OECD data which indicated an even lower wage disparity of 3.8% in 2014, putting Hungary in first place on this measure among OECD countries. Szalai said the Eurostat results showed Hungary making the biggest strides in this area, “largely thanks to the new career model in the teaching profession” which employs many women.