Opposition, rights groups, UNHCR criticize gov’t’s severe asylum amendments

Opposition parties, human rights groups and the High Commissioner’s Office for Refugees criticised a package of amendments passed by parliament which tighten Hungary’s asylum regulations. The Együtt party voiced protest against the new legislation, and said that the new rules had been encoded with Draconian rigour. Keeping asylum seekers in detention while their applications are being processed is unacceptable, they said. MP Zsuzsanna Szelényi called on the government to launch an investigation into alleged police violence against illegal entrants in southern Hungary. Együtt also demands that entrants should be granted decent accommodation, she added.

The Democratic Coalition (DK) said the new legislation was a disgrace for Hungary. The ruling parties have passed a stupid, inhumane and expensive law, it said. DK’s MEP Péter Niedermüller said that the new rules evoked “the worst days of post-1956 communist retaliation” through considering juvenile asylum seekers adults and stripping them of any protection. Under the new law, all people fleeing wars would be seen as criminals and detained in the border zone. “Inhumane attitudes and stripping people of their rights will not protect the country,” Niedermüller warned. He called the new code a “sham law” aimed at inciting hatred and providing a concrete foundation for the government.

Amnesty International (AI) said the new Hungarian law violated international regulations. The organisation protested against “confining perhaps the most vulnerable people into containers behind barbed wire for as long as months”. The new rules are among examples of an aggressive tendency of Hungary ignoring the rights of asylum seekers and migrants, AI said. It has also called on the European Union to show Hungary that inhumane and illegitimate measures will have consequences.

The Hungarian legislation tramples on European Union laws and international law barring authorities from mass detention of asylum seekers, Cécile Pouilly, speaker of the High Commissioner’s Office for Refugees (UNHCR), said, adding that the measures put already severely traumatised people at risk of further physical and psychological harm.