Parliament votes to make Good Friday a public holiday

Good Friday will be a public holiday from April 14 this year, after lawmakers voted for the measure on Tuesday. The proposal submitted by the governing Fidesz-KDNP was approved by 163 votes in support and 2 abstentions. Accordingly, Easter will be a four-day holiday from this year and there will be a total of 11 holidays that can fall on working days, including January 1, March 15, Good Friday, Easter Monday, May 1, Pentecost Monday, August 20, October 23, November 1 and December 25-26.