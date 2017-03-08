 
March 8th, 2017

Parliament votes to make Good Friday a public holiday

By

Good Friday will be a public holiday from April 14 this year, after lawmakers voted for the measure on Tuesday. The proposal submitted by the governing Fidesz-KDNP was approved by 163 votes in support and 2 abstentions. Accordingly, Easter will be a four-day holiday from this year and there will be a total of 11 holidays that can fall on working days, including January 1, March 15, Good Friday, Easter Monday, May 1, Pentecost Monday, August 20, October 23, November 1 and December 25-26.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.