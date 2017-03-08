 
March 8th, 2017

UNHCR deeply concerned by Hungary plans to detain all asylum seekers – www.unhcr.org

By

UNHCR is deeply concerned at a new law which has been voted this morning at the Hungarian Parliament and which foresees the mandatory detention of all.

In practice, it means that every asylum-seeker, including children, will be detained in shipping containers surrounded by high razor wire fence at the border for extended periods of time.

This new law violates Hungary’s obligations under international and EU laws, and will have a terrible physical and psychological impact on women, children and men who have already greatly suffered.

Source: UNHCR deeply concerned by Hungary plans to detain all asylum seekers

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.