Dmitris Avramopoulos, the European Union’s commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship is to visit Budapest in the near future to conduct serious talks with Hungarian officials, a spokesperson told AFP on Wednesday. The talks will precede renewed legal scrutiny of Hungary’s newly accepted legislation tightening the asylum procedure, the spokesperson said. The decision comes after a statement from the Council of Europe, saying on Wednesday that the legislation infringes upon the European Convention of Human Rights.
EU commissioner for migration to visit Hungary for talks on debated asylum legislation
