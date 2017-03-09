 
March 9th, 2017

HR Minister’s message for Women’s Day: gov’t rejects social gender roles

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, Hungary’s human resources minister told a conference that the government “rejects the idea of social gender roles but approves of flexible social roles”. Women should have the freedom to choose: government policy is geared towards ensuring they neither “lose out” if they take on a traditional role of the mother nor if they work in parallel with motherhood, Zoltán Balog told a conference organised by the Nőiszem association and the Hungarian Women’s Union.

Hungary has a “uniquely generous” family policy according to Balog. Since 2010, allocations for supporting families said to have increased by 80%. In 2017, a total of 1,741 billion forints budget support—4.7% of the GDP as against the OECD average of 2.55%—has been allocated for Hungarian families. Whereas between 2002 and 2010 the number of marriages fell by 23%, in the past six years it increased by 50%, he added. Balog also noted Budapest’s Corvinus University will be offering a Family Science Master’s programme, by way of “counterbalancing” the newly launched Gender Studies programme at ELTE.

  • Since 2010, allocations for supporting families said to have increased by 80%

    As tax deductions, yes.
    Meaning that you need to have a Good Income to enjoy these ‘allocations’…

