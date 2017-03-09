 
March 9th, 2017

Hungary’s gender-based wage gap worst in Europe according to Eurostat – The Budapest Beacon

By

As protests and strikes take place across the world on International Women’s Day, Hungary’s pay gap between women and men in management positions remains the highest in Europe.

The survey released by Eurostat shows that women are under-represented in management positions across the entire European Union: while women make up around half of all employed people in Europe, they hold only 35 percent of management positions at businesses of 10 employees or more. Only in Latvia do women outnumber men in management, with 53 percent.

  • ViktorZorroban

    Fidesz is the only party true to the wise words of our Polak friend Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who pointed out correctly to the European Parliament that women should earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent.
    There are exceptions of course, like Rahel Orban, who deserves every million forint that arrives in her Swiss bank account for her witty statements and excellent spelling skills.

