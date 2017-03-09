Hungary’s gender-based wage gap worst in Europe according to Eurostat – The Budapest Beacon

As protests and strikes take place across the world on International Women’s Day, Hungary’s pay gap between women and men in management positions remains the highest in Europe.

The survey released by Eurostat shows that women are under-represented in management positions across the entire European Union: while women make up around half of all employed people in Europe, they hold only 35 percent of management positions at businesses of 10 employees or more. Only in Latvia do women outnumber men in management, with 53 percent.