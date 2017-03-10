Economy minister: gov’t plans measures to draw fostered workers into private sector

The government aims to make its fostered work schemes more flexible so that more participants can find work in the private sector, Mihály Varga, the economy minister, said. The plan is to gradually reduce the number of participants from 197,000 registered at the end of last year to 150,000 by ploughing 40 billion forints (EUR 130 million) into a new workforce mobility programme, he said. This scheme is designed to address the labour shortage in the private sector, he added. From mid- 2018, a cap of 12 months will apply to fostered employment within any three-year period. Moreover, among the new measures, skilled workers will be eligible for fostered work if multiple attempts to integrate them into the private sector fail, Varga said.