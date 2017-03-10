 
March 10th, 2017

Economy minister: gov’t plans measures to draw fostered workers into private sector

By

The government aims to make its fostered work schemes more flexible so that more participants can find work in the private sector, Mihály Varga, the economy minister, said. The plan is to gradually reduce the number of participants from 197,000 registered at the end of last year to 150,000 by ploughing 40 billion forints (EUR 130 million) into a new workforce mobility programme, he said. This scheme is designed to address the labour shortage in the private sector, he added. From mid- 2018, a cap of 12 months will apply to fostered employment within any three-year period. Moreover, among the new measures, skilled workers will be eligible for fostered work if multiple attempts to integrate them into the private sector fail, Varga said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.