Hungary backs Tusk’s re-election as EP president, opposing Polish gov’t

On the subject of the election of the president of the European Council, government office chief János Lázár noted at a weekly government news briefing that both parties of the ruling coalition are members of the European People’s Party and supported its candidate, the incumbent Donald Tusk. Hungary had tried without success to mediate a compromise between the European Council and the Polish government, which intended to nominate MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski for the post, he noted at the press conference which took place before Tusk was elected. Hungary’s governing parties were “sympathetic to the Polish view” but were “duty-bound” to vote with the EPP, he said.