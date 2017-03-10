 
March 10th, 2017

Liberal Party demands equal rights for LGBTQ people

By

The Hungarian Liberal Party demands full equality of rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, including the right to marriage and adoption, a party executive said. Nearly 55% of gay, lesbian and bisexual people in Hungary say they have to lie about their sexual orientation at their workplace and 44% of transgender people say they have lost their jobs because of their sexual identity, Anett Bősz told a press briefing. Liberal leader Gábor Fodor will soon submit a law amendment so as to allow courts to qualify attacks on certain minorities as hate crimes, she said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.