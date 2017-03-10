Liberal Party demands equal rights for LGBTQ people

The Hungarian Liberal Party demands full equality of rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, including the right to marriage and adoption, a party executive said. Nearly 55% of gay, lesbian and bisexual people in Hungary say they have to lie about their sexual orientation at their workplace and 44% of transgender people say they have lost their jobs because of their sexual identity, Anett Bősz told a press briefing. Liberal leader Gábor Fodor will soon submit a law amendment so as to allow courts to qualify attacks on certain minorities as hate crimes, she said.