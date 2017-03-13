24th Titanic International Film Festival to start on April 6, director András Kovács dies aged 91

The 24th Titanic International Film Festival will kick off at three venues in the capital on April 6. It will open with Swedish director Johannes Nyholm’s Giant. Among the highlights on the programme is Ferenc Török’s latest film, 1945, which was the third most popular film at this year’s Berlinale, based on audience votes. The screening of the film will be the first in Hungary. Screenings during the week-long festival will take place at the Urania National Film Theatre, the Toldi Cinema and the Ódry Theatre. The latter venue has been added this year to mark the 80th anniversary of the death of the actor Árpád Ódry.

In other film-related news, The prize-winning Hungarian director András Kovács died on Saturday, aged 91, his family told MTI. Kovács was awarded the Kossuth Prize in 1970, Hungary’s highest state honour for artists, and was a two-time winner of the Balázs Béla Prize. Kovács’s 1966 film Cold Days, which examined individual responsibility for the massacre by Hungarian military and gendarmerie of Serbs and Jews in Vojvodina in 1942, became the source of much controversy. His 1978 film The Stud Farm was among the first to deal openly with Hungary’s history in the 1950s.