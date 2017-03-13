Jobbik to press ahead with European wage levelling initiative

An international civil committee will be set up in Budapest on Tuesday to submit a proposal European Commission on bringing European wages into line, radical nationalist Jobbik party’s leader Gábor Vona, the concept’s main proponent, said. The move requires support from at least seven EU member states. Should the EC give the green light to the initiative, one million signatures will have to be collected within a year in support of the EU putting the issue of “equal pay for equal work” on its agenda, Vona told a press conference.

Jobbik has already found allies for its initiative in central and eastern Europe, Vona said, adding that lawmakers and union representatives from seven nations would attend a conference in Budapest on March 14. Participants will arrive from Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, he said. Vona called it a shame that none of Hungary’s prime ministers had ever promoted closing the wage gap in Europe. Economic policies have so far been built on cheap labour, Vona said, adding that what Jobbik calls for is “a new solidarity” instead.