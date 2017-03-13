Poland to host Hungary-Poland friendship events

Poland will host events this year celebrating Hungarian-Polish friendship between March 18 and 26, and the heads of state of both countries will participate from March 24. Among the events, Hungarian president János Áder and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda will unveil a memorial plaque dedicated to Jenő Sziklay, a Hungarian parachuting luminary who died during an international air show in 1925, according to the Polish president’s spokesman on Sunday. The celebration of friendship between the two countries is being held for the 11th time.

Referring to Hungarian support for the re-election of Donald Tusk as president of the European Council, spokesman Marek Magierowski told local media that, notwithstanding occasional differences politically day-to-day, the two countries enjoy “a close friendship and their interests are certainly intertwined in Europe”. Meanwhile, Warsaw will also be the venue for the next meeting of the Visegrad Group heads of government taking place on March 28, he was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying.