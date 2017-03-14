The increasingly popular home delivery service of large food chain stores, usually operating within 50- 60 km radiuses, places extra burden on environment and traffic, Péter Lenkei of environmentalist group Levegő Munkacsoport told daily Magyar Idők. The new fees would be a step towards large department store chains pulling their weight in environment protection, he said. The suggestion came before talks between economy ministry and government office officials, aiming to draft a new trade policy package including legislation on environment and consumer protection, food safety and employment regulations, the paper said.
Environmental group suggests department stores pay “pollution fee” for home delivery
