 
March 14th, 2017

Environmental group suggests department stores pay “pollution fee” for home delivery

By

The increasingly popular home delivery service of large food chain stores, usually operating within 50- 60 km radiuses, places extra burden on environment and traffic, Péter Lenkei of environmentalist group Levegő Munkacsoport told daily Magyar Idők. The new fees would be a step towards large department store chains pulling their weight in environment protection, he said. The suggestion came before talks between economy ministry and government office officials, aiming to draft a new trade policy package including legislation on environment and consumer protection, food safety and employment regulations, the paper said.

  • Polle

    “The increasingly popular home delivery service of large food chain stores, usually operating within 50- 60 km radiuses, places extra burden on environment and traffic, Péter Lenkei of environmentalist group Levegő Munkacsoport told daily Magyar Idők.”

    That doesn’t sound right to me, I think web-shopping in general reduces the burden on both traffic and environment.
    How can it place an extra burden on the environment and traffic that one delivery car bring goods out to a lot of customers instead of all customers each drive their car to the shops????

    • wolfi

      I’m thinking on similar lines – one car bringing lots of stuff to several customers seems better than dozens of customer’s cars, especially if you look at the exhausts of those generally old vehivles that are typical for Hungary …

      If they want to get the small CBAs to have a part of that business they should try what some do in Germany e g:
      Deliver locally by electric vehicles or even electric bicycles!

