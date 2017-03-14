Refugees start hunger strike in reception centre near Békéscsaba

Several of the hundred or so refugees living in a closed reception centre in Békéscsaba, in south-east Hungary have gone on a hunger strike, public news channel M1 reported. The migrants have announced their action online and also circulated a statement to the press saying that they are suffering from physical and psychological illness and that many of them are considering committing a suicide.

The refugees said they wished to call the attention of the international media to their situation so that they are released from the facility as soon as possible. They said they protested against being kept in custody despite the fact that they have been fleeing war and murder. The migrants also protested against having been left in the dark for the past six months over their future. They accused the Hungarian government of trampling on human rights and waging a psychological warfare against asylum-seekers.