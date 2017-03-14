 
March 14th, 2017

Refugees start hunger strike in reception centre near Békéscsaba

By

Several of the hundred or so refugees living in a closed reception centre in Békéscsaba, in south-east Hungary have gone on a hunger strike, public news channel M1 reported. The migrants have announced their action online and also circulated a statement to the press saying that they are suffering from physical and psychological illness and that many of them are considering committing a suicide.

The refugees said they wished to call the attention of the international media to their situation so that they are released from the facility as soon as possible. They said they protested against being kept in custody despite the fact that they have been fleeing war and murder. The migrants also protested against having been left in the dark for the past six months over their future. They accused the Hungarian government of trampling on human rights and waging a psychological warfare against asylum-seekers.

  • Pali

    Just who the hell do these migrants think they are??? They come into a country uninvited, without papers, passports and visas, and they expect the Europeans to bow down to them. These migrants are a mixture of Illegal migrants (looking for a cheep life sponging off the country they hope to live in), Legal refugees, and Terrorists. No one in the European countries want them, and they have not been invited. About 5% are fleeing war and murder, these are the Refugees, and most of them are from Siria. The rest them, the Illegal ones are mainly from a total of 104 other countries who have never seen war. Now we look at the suicide angle, I remember Gyurcsány talking about himself going on a starvation diet some time ago, he stopped it. I wonder why!!!! Last year, numerous migrants went on a suicide diet, they stopped it. I wonder why!!!! Oh! And did you see the gallons of bottled water around them. It’s a farce, trying to attract attention. They must think we are really stupid. They are now pulling in the media to try and get release. They should have thought about all this before they set off from their own lands. Thats a good one too, “left in the dark over their future”. They should have thought about that too, before breaking into the bounderies of countries where they don’t belong. If you and I wanted to travel to a none EU country, we would need a visa and a passport first, thats what makes it legal.

